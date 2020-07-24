Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 22, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 22, 2020:

Brooks, Yazmin Nikol – Criminal Trespass

Franklin, Chase Daniel – Driving While Intoxicated

Guillory, Mary Louise – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Jackson, Larry Jr. – Criminal Trespass

Pierce, Paul Calvin Jr. – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Russell, Andrew Charles – Parole Violation

Stevens, Johnny Quine – Assault/Family Violence and Parole Violation

Thompson, Corey Tyler – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Turner, Martha Jean – Assault/Family Violence

Editor’s note: The mugshot of Johnny Stevens is not available as of 10 a.m. Friday, July 24.

