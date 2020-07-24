Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 22, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 22, 2020:
- Brooks, Yazmin Nikol – Criminal Trespass
- Franklin, Chase Daniel – Driving While Intoxicated
- Guillory, Mary Louise – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Jackson, Larry Jr. – Criminal Trespass
- Pierce, Paul Calvin Jr. – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Russell, Andrew Charles – Parole Violation
- Stevens, Johnny Quine – Assault/Family Violence and Parole Violation
- Thompson, Corey Tyler – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Turner, Martha Jean – Assault/Family Violence
Editor’s note: The mugshot of Johnny Stevens is not available as of 10 a.m. Friday, July 24.