Charles “Tommy” Thomas Harrison, 71, of Dayton, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in Dayton, with his loving family by his side. He was born on February 27, 1949, in Houston, Texas to the late Marjorie and E.B. Harrison.

Tommy graduated from Dayton High School in 1967. He was retired from Atofina, in Crosby, Texas, where he was employed for 27 years as a chemical operator. Tommy was a faithful member of Crosby Church, serving as a greeter for other members as they arrived. He dearly loved his church and his church family. Tommy pursued many interests, some of which included, spending time with his children and grandchildren, traveling with his beloved wife and family, deer hunting, fishing, and reading.

Tommy was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his granddaughter Stephanie Howard. Tommy leaves to cherish his loving memory, his wife of 33 years, Suddie Harrison; his children Kerry Harrison and wife Tonya of Katy, Michael Harrison and wife Jae of Austin, Lisa Pavlich of Dayton, Donna Norman and husband David of North Carolina; seven grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Friends are invited to visit the family on Monday, July 27, 2020, beginning at 10 a.m., in the chapel of Crosby Church, 5725 Hwy 90, Crosby, TX 77532. A funeral service will follow beginning at 11 a.m. with Pastor Keenan Smith officiating. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in Palms Memorial Park in Dayton.

Due to the current situation with COVID-19, attendance at the visitation and service will be limited to 75 or fewer guests. Facemasks ARE REQUIRED to be worn by all employees, customers, vendors, and visitors, 10 years or older, wear face coverings when accessing areas of the commercial entity’s premises that involve close contact or proximity to other employees or members of the public, where six feet of separation is not feasible. Face coverings required by this order may include but are not limited to surgical masks, industrial masks, homemade masks, scarfs (sic), bandanas (sic), or handkerchiefs. It is strongly recommended to minimize the size of services in order to keep our families and staff healthy and safe, along with adhering to all health and social distancing requirements as set forth in the new guidance. Exec. Order No. GA 28 (June 26, 2020).

