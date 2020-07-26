Tammy Marie Welch, 42, of Batson, Texas, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in Batson. Tammy was born on December 7, 1977, in Liberty, TX to Samuel Dunn and Janice Tounzen. Tammy was a devoted wife and mother that lived to support her husband and family. She has been essential in their accomplishments professionally and academically. She had a giving heart and was happiest when taking care of others. Tammy opened her home to numerous family members and friends and raised many of her son’s childhood playmates as her own. She befriended and did all in her power to aid the ill and elderly. She also had a deep love of pets and flowers. Tammy will be greatly missed by all who loved her.

Those left to cherish Tammy’s memory are her loving husband of 24 years, Richard E. Welch of Batson; sons, Dustin E. Welch and Jason Shane of Batson; parents, Samuel and Janice Dunn of Raywood; sister, Kimberly L. Kirsch and husband Auldin of Liberty; all the wonderful children that were welcome into her home of love and support, family members,and a host of friends.

A service of remembrance will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at 1:00 pm, at Cornerstone Church 1693 TX 146, Liberty, TX 77575 with Pastor Paul Glazner officiating. A gathering of family and friends will be on Monday, July 27, 2020, at Cornerstone Church from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Interment will take place at Guedry Cemetery in Batson.

Honoring Tammy as pallbearers are Chris Herman, Colby Espree, Tyler Rhoden, Chase Hill, Garrett Price, and Morgan Price.

