Jimmie O. Bittick, 92, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020 was born on Friday, February 10, 1928 in Fostoria, Texas to Charle Arces Bittick and Birdie Howard Stout Bittick, both of whom have preceded in death.

Jimmie was also preceded in death by wife, Sarah Bittick, son, James Wayne Bittick, brother, Donald Howard, brother, Everitt Bittick, sister, Melba West, sister, Norma Hilbun, sister, Christina Hunt, son-in-law, Jackie Glover.

Left to cherish memory is daughter, Jessica Glover and Husband Jackie; son, Charlie Bittick; brother, Fred Howard and wife Velma; grandson, Dackota Bittick and wife Kyla; great-grandchild, Deliah Jaymes Bittick; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

Visitation for Jimmie will be held at Neal Funeral Home on July 27, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Funeral Services for will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Neal Funeral Home at 2:00 pm. Interment for Jimmie will immediately follow at Montaque Cemetery. Derrill Shelton officiating.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jimmie O. Bittick, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

