Joe Edward Muirhead, 71, of Splendora, Texas passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020 He was born on Thursday, November 18, 1948 in Baytown, Texas to William Vernon Muirhead and Jeanett Elaine Willaby Muirhead , both of whom have preceded him in death.

Joe was also preceded in death by his daughter, Marlene Muirhead,brother, Benjamin Muirhead, brother, Winston Muirhead, brother, Floyd Muirhead. Left to cherish his memory is his loving; two sons, Mark Muirhead and wife Lauren, Dan Muirhead and wife Angelia; daughter, Joanna Muirhead; sixteen grandchildren , Joe Bob, Mark Jr., Charles, Darren, Julianna, Cynthia, Katrice, Taylor, Kaylyn, Jaylyn, Marley, Jessica, Rebecca, Briana, Allie Mae, Cara; six Great-Grandchildren, Nataleigh, Caleb, Brayleigh, Tucker, Kase, Luke; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

Visitation for Joe will be held at Neal Funeral Home on July 28, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Funeral Services for will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Neal Funeral Home at 10:00 am. Interment for Joe will be at Muirhead Memorial Cemetery at 7:30 pm on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Pastor Kevin Okonski and Pastor Sterling Edwards officiating.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Joe Edward Muirhead, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

