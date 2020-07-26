Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 23, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 23, 2020:

Barnett, Jeanette Delane – Parole Violation

Boyington, Nicholas Daniel – Assault/Family Violence

Burton, Dustin Allen – Hold for Harris County – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Emorado-Montes, Javier – No Driver’s License

Gonzalez, Carlos David – Speeding

Kindred, Carley Ann – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Landreneau, Paul Aaron – Hold for FBI

McCarter, Jessica Maelynn – Forgery of Government Records

Murry, Justin Bryant – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Pike, Tisha Lalon – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Sollock, Justin Paul – Revocation of Probation – Theft of Property

Stewart, Bobby – Probation Violation – Tampering With a Witness

