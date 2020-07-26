Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 23, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 23, 2020:
- Barnett, Jeanette Delane – Parole Violation
- Boyington, Nicholas Daniel – Assault/Family Violence
- Burton, Dustin Allen – Hold for Harris County – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Emorado-Montes, Javier – No Driver’s License
- Gonzalez, Carlos David – Speeding
- Kindred, Carley Ann – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- Landreneau, Paul Aaron – Hold for FBI
- McCarter, Jessica Maelynn – Forgery of Government Records
- Murry, Justin Bryant – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- Pike, Tisha Lalon – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Sollock, Justin Paul – Revocation of Probation – Theft of Property
- Stewart, Bobby – Probation Violation – Tampering With a Witness