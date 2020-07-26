Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 23, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 23, 2020:

  • Barnett, Jeanette Delane – Parole Violation
  • Boyington, Nicholas Daniel – Assault/Family Violence
  • Burton, Dustin Allen – Hold for Harris County – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Emorado-Montes, Javier – No Driver’s License
  • Gonzalez, Carlos David – Speeding
  • Kindred, Carley Ann – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Landreneau, Paul Aaron – Hold for FBI
  • McCarter, Jessica Maelynn – Forgery of Government Records
  • Murry, Justin Bryant – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Pike, Tisha Lalon – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Sollock, Justin Paul – Revocation of Probation – Theft of Property
  • Stewart, Bobby – Probation Violation – Tampering With a Witness
  • Barnett, Jeanette Delane
  • Boyington, Nicholas Daniel
  • Burton, Dustin Allen
  • Kindred, Carley Ann
  • McCarter, Jessica Maelynn
  • Murry, Justin Bryant
  • Pike, Tisha Lalon
  • Sollock, Justin Paul
  • Stewart, Bobby

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.