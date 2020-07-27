Doris Lavon Vandver Noack, 73, of Simmons Bottom passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Doris was born April 4, 1947 in Cleveland, Texas to parents, Orland Vandver and Jessie Sanders Vandver.

Doris had lived in the Dayton area most of her life. She attended Simmons Bottom Assembly of God Church. Doris truly enjoyed hunting and vacationing as she visited 38 of the 50 states. She loved the outdoors especially working in her garden, tending her flowers, watching bears and hummingbirds. Most of all Doris loved her family and the time she spent with them.

Doris was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Paula Leslie Noack; sister, Ivy Nash; brothers, Vernon Vandver and Troy “Buckshot” Vandver. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Paul Noack of Simmons Bottom; her daughter, Teria Noack; grandchildren, Meagan Maddux, Deston Noack, and Kiera Downing all of Simmons Bottom; brothers, Roy Vandver and wife Linda and Douglas Vandver and wife Denise; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Services for Doris will be 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel in Dayton. Visitation will be 12:00 p.m. until service time at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Ryan Cemetery in Tarkington Prairie, Texas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

