Greg Randall Hager, Jr., 36, of Dayton died July 18, 2020 in Atascocita. Greg was born February 25, 1984 in Alexandria, Louisiana to parents Greg Hager, Sr. and Linda Brown.

Greg had lived in Dayton since 1988. He was currently a welding instructor. Greg enjoyed duck hunting and was an animal lover. He was a good son, brother, husband and devoted father.

Greg was preceded in death by his grandfather, Roy Hager. He is survived by his wife Nancy Hager of Dayton; his father, Greg Hager, Sr. and companion Ashley Shafer; his mother, Linda Bodkins and husband Bob; grandparents, Carol and Horace Moore; children, Emmanuel Hager, Samuel Hager, and Daniel Hager; brothers, Eric Hager and wife Asha and Hasten Hager; sister, Hannah Shafer; several nieces and nephews.

Graveside service for Greg will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Magnolia Park Cemetery in Dayton with Rev. Ronnie Webb under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home. Serving as pallbearers will be Eric Hager, Greg Hager Sr., Emmanuel Hager, Mallory Nunez, Scott Raabe, and David Quiroz.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

