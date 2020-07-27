Leona Briggs Carter was born to the late Rodis Briggs, Sr. and Ruby St. Julian Briggs on September 25, 1944. Leona passed away to be with her heavenly father on July 10, 2020 in Lake Jackson, Texas. She is preceded in death by her parents, Rodis and Ruby Briggs; one son, Fredrick Earl Hynson, Sr.; one sister, Mary Ann Briggs Pearson; and one brother, Rodis Briggs, Jr.

She met the love of her life, David Lynn Carter, Sr. and the couple married on July 22, 1971 and had one child, David Lynn Carter, Jr. and two stepchildren, Ann Janette Briggs-Jackson and the late Fredrick Earl Hynson, Sr.

Leona was a graduate of Colbert High School, class of 1963. After graduating she attended nursing school and continued her work for Dayton Memorial Hospital and Kersting Hospital in Liberty. The last position she held was at San Jacinto College North Campus in Houston, Texas until her retirement after 25 years of service.

Her passions were cooking, watching football and basketball with her family and friends. Leona loved her family and friends and phoned everyone regularly. She never met a stranger. Leona will always be remembered for being a loving daughter, mother, wife, sister, grandmother and friend to many. She is now in her final resting place.

She leaves to cherish her husband, David Lynn Carter, Sr. of Dayton; daughter, Ann Janette Briggs-Jackson of Humble; son, David Lynn Carter, Jr and wife Marie of Lake Jackson; sister, Eva Briggs-Holmes of Huffman; grandchildren, Ashley Hynson, Earl R. Jackson, IV, Fredrick E. Hynson, Jr., Seleste Keener, Brodrick Keener and Daniele Keener; great-grandchildren, Mackenzie Jackson; Kayann Hynson; De’Anjalo Gallegos, Khilee Rideau, Derrick Rideau, III, Marcl David, Lyric Keener, Kyree Rideau, Kyrin Keener, Zaedin Keener, and Khalil Keener; also numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A special thanks to Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, Caskets by Paradise, Mrs. Diane Caldwell and Our Mother of Mercy Cemetery.

Graveside Services for Mrs. Carter will be 2:00 p.m., Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Ames Catholic Cemetery in Ames. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Thursday at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton.

