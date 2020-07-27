Edward (Eddie) Ray Elliott passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020 after his battle with cancer for many years. He was born April 16, 1963 in Honolulu, Hawaii to parents Jackie Elliott and Sandra Sanders.

He is preceded in death by his father, Dr. Jackie Elliott; step-father, Rob Sanders; and grandparents, Ray and Wanda Peters, Carl and Ruth Elliott.

Edward graduated from Huntsville High School in 1981 and Sam Houston State University in 1985 with a BS in Environmental Science. He was an environmental engineer and scientist for over 30 years for the State of Texas, Shell Oil, Waste Management, and Texas Petrochemical Company. He loved to read, play the banjo and guitar, and backpack.

He is survived by his mother, Sandra Sanders; daughters, Sarah Elliott Roeder and husband Sebastian, and Emma Louise Elliott; sister, Kim Street and husband Brad; nephew, Casey Street and wife Jessica; niece, Savannah Golson and husband Seth; great-nephew, Carter Street; great-nieces, River Golson and Reigh Golson; step-mother, Althea Walker Elliott; step-sisters, Robin Lyons, Marnie Childress and husband Eddie; step-brothers, Scott Walker and wife Jeannette, Kelley Walker and wife Annette; and the mother of his children, Brenda Elliott.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m., Friday, July 31, 2020 at First Baptist Church, Coldspring, Texas. Services will follow starting at 2:00 p.m., Friday, July 31, 2020 at First Baptist Church, Coldspring, Texas with Pastor Phil Herrington officiating. Interment will follow at Magnolia Cemetery, Onalaska, Texas.

Pace-Stancil Funeral Home

303 E. Crockett

Cleveland, Texas 77327

(281)592-2641

