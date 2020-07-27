Victor Vincent Lemelle, 81, of Liberty, Texas, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020, at Houston Methodist Hospital in Baytown. He was born in Leonville, Lousiana, on March 23, 1939, to parents Lionel Lemelle and Cecilia Auzenne Lemelle.

Victor will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. Throughout his career, he worked as a Maintenance Man for several distinguished companies, including Brown & Root, Dr. Pepper, and Chevron. If a washing machine or a lawn mower was broken in Liberty County, Victor was your man. He was a skilled mechanic and could fix anything. Victor was a family man, always up for reunions or visits from family and friends. Everyone knew Victor as a generous man who was a beacon of his community.

Victor was a member of The National Council, Knights of Peter Claver, for fifty plus years. He was a godly man and a member of Our Mother of Mercy Church for over sixty-years. Victor loved zydeco music, western movies, scratching lottery tickets, and going to the casino. He was a strong patriarch to his family and a good friend to all. He will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Victor was preceded in death by his parents; son Victor Vincent Lemelle, Jr.; sister Lorine Lemelle; brothers Lionel and Joseph Lemelle; and granddaughter Brandy Lemelle. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of sixty-years Adlean Lemelle; son Bertrand Lemelle and wife Debra; son Warren Joseph Lemelle and wife Carla; son Leonard Lemelle and wife Rose; daughter Victoria Ann Denson and ex-husband Herman; daughter Lorine Lemelle and ex-husband Barry; daughter Loraine Semien-Coates and husband Tracy; sisters Angelina Papillion, Mable Marie Sam and husband Willie, Debra Lemelle-Thierry; brothers Morris Lemelle and wife Celeste, Jesse Lemelle and wife Rosabelle, Sidney Lemelle and wife Mercy Lee, Jude Lemelle and wife Glenda; fourteen grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren and a host of other loving family members and friends.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers are Allen Welson, Warren Lemelle, Jr., Bertrand Lemelle, Jr., Morris Lemelle, Jesse Lemelle, Sidney Lemelle and Jude Lemelle. Honorary pallbearers are Herman Denson, Sherman Denson, Sammy Lemelle, Paul Fontenot, Sr., Woodrow Ozan, Keena Lemelle and Raymond Donatto.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 5-8 pm on Thursday, July 30, 2020, in the chapel of Allison Funeral Service, 1101 N. Travis Liberty, Texas 77575. A funeral mass will be held the following day, Friday, July 31, at 11 am at Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church in Ames. Rosary will begin at 10 am. Burial and committal will immediately follow at Palms Cemetery in Dayton.

