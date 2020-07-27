Billy Gene Jennings, 63, of Liberty, Texas, passed away Wednesday 22, 2020, in Liberty, surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Jennings was born on July 12, 1957, in Daisetta, TX, to the late Cynthia Helen Robinson. He was a hardworking man that never missed a day of work. He was a hard shell to crack but once you knew him you felt his amazing heart. He would do anything for anyone, especially for his family. Mr. Jennings loved to boot, scoot, and boogie. He loved to polish his belt buckle when dancing with the love of his life Mary.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 25 years, Mary Elizabeth Jennings of Liberty; sons, Billy Jennings of Hull, Benny Carroll and wife Christina of Daisetta; daughters, Elizabeth Carroll and life partner James Tapp of Liberty, Mary Saenz and husband Mario of Pasadena, Cassandra Cade and husband Josh of Moss Hill; nine grandchildren, family members and a host of friends.

Cremation under the direction of Faith & Family Funeral Services Inc. To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Billy Gene Jennings, please visit our Tribute Store.

