Jerry Forrest, 84, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020 He was born on Wednesday, December 4, 1935 in Linden, Indiana to Kenneth Forrest and Florence Forrest, both of whom have preceded him in death. Jerry was also preceded in death by his daughters, Debbie Forrest and, Jerry Lee Forrest. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife Jessie Forrest; four children, Charlie Hill, Casey Chandler, Cindy Forrest, Pam Forrest; stepson Dannie Clark and wife Tricia; and six Grandchildren, Cheyene Chandler, Nathan Chandler, Lizzy Chandler, Crystal Milligan, Evelyn Hill, Jacylen Hill; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

