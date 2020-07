Margie “Marie” Johnson, a woman thought to be missing from Dayton, was located by Galveston PD Monday night around 7 p.m.

According to Detective Terri Hughes with Dayton Police Department, it appears she was taken into custody and put into the Galveston County Jail last night.

She was the subject of a missing person case with Dayton PD.

Johnson, 49, of Dayton, was last seen by family members on April 26 as she was walking on SH 321 near Linney Street.

