DSHS explains surge in COVID-19 cases

The Texas Department of State Health Services is improving the reporting of fatalities due to COVID-19 by identifying them through the cause of death listed on death certificates. This method allows fatalities to be counted faster with more comprehensive demographic data.

Using death certificates also ensures consistent reporting across the state and enables DSHS to display fatalities by date of death, providing the public with more information about when deaths occurred. The change will be reflected in today’s data when posted online.

A fatality is counted as due to COVID-19 when the medical certifier, usually a doctor with direct knowledge of the patient, determines COVID-19 directly caused the death. This method does not include deaths of people who had COVID-19 but died of an unrelated cause. Death certificates are required by law to be filed within 10 days.

DSHS previously counted COVID-19 fatalities as they were reported publicly by local and

regional health departments after they received a notification and verified the death. The length of time that process takes varies by jurisdiction and does not provide timely demographic information on most fatalities.

As of Monday, death certificate data has identified 5,713 fatalities among Texas residents,

including 44 newly reported today. That compares with 5,038 deaths reported Sunday under the previous method.

DSHS will continue to post the number of additional fatalities reported each day. Fatalities are reported based on where the person lived.

