Blood donors to get testing for COVID-19 antibodies at events in Cleveland, Livingston

The Health Center of Southeast Texas (HCSET) is partnering with the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center to host two blood drives during the first week of August at HCSET clinics in Cleveland and Livingston. The blood drives are Aug. 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the the Cleveland clinic, 307 N. William Barnett, and Thursday, Aug. 6, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., at the Livingston clinic, 204 W. Park Dr., Suite 200, Livingston.

Everyone who donates blood will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies. Plasma from people with COVID-19 antibodies could potentially be used to treat COVID-19 patients in the hospital.

The antibody test is not a test for COVID-19. Instead, the antibody test will show if your immune system has responded to the virus by producing antibodies. Most people who have antibodies will have had some symptoms of the disease, such as fever, cough or trouble breathing, but some people may not have had any symptoms. The testing for antibodies will be performed in addition to the standard infectious disease testing that all blood donations undergo.

The testing is free but donors should set an appointment by clicking on one of the links below:

Cleveland: https://www.commitforlife.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/304810

Livingston: https://www.commitforlife.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/315187

Free snacks and juices will be available for those who donate. Donors are encouraged to hydrate several hours before their appointment.

