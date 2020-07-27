Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 25, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 25, 2020:

Barroso, Felipe Dejesus – Indecency With a Child

Evans, Bradley Dewayne – Hold for Angelina County-Burglary of a Habitation

Hamilton, Stacy Lynn – Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution

Hayhurst, Bradley Steven – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon

Herndon, Nolan Curtis – Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person

Minx, Larry Ray – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Parole Violation

Percy, Brandon Keldrick – Disorderly Conduct

Ramos, Karen Elizabeth – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more

Williams, Alisha Nicole – Walked on Highway with traffic flow-no sidewalks

