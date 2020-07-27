Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 25, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 25, 2020:

  • Barroso, Felipe Dejesus – Indecency With a Child
  • Evans, Bradley Dewayne – Hold for Angelina County-Burglary of a Habitation
  • Hamilton, Stacy Lynn – Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution
  • Hayhurst, Bradley Steven – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
  • Herndon, Nolan Curtis – Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person
  • Minx, Larry Ray – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Parole Violation
  • Percy, Brandon Keldrick – Disorderly Conduct
  • Ramos, Karen Elizabeth – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more
  • Williams, Alisha Nicole – Walked on Highway with traffic flow-no sidewalks
