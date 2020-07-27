Sandra J. Lilley, age 80, of Cleveland, Texas, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020. She was born September 6, 1939 in Hallettsville, Texas to parents Oscar and Helen Buss who preceded her in death along with her husband, Roy Lilley; brother, Eugene Buss; and grandson, Dennis Marmon, Jr.

Survivors include her son, Dennis Marmon and wife Kelly; daughter, Tami Lilley and wife Kandra; grandchildren, Jamie Frazier, Courtney Marshall, and Melissa Hardin; great-grandchildren, Shawn Cloud, Dylan Cloud, Isabel Frazier, Madison Hardin, Jeremy Hardin, Jaden Foreman, and Nevin Carlock; great-great-grandson, Jayce Malone; cat, Coco; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Monday, July 27, 2020 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas officiated by Rev. Dennis P. Shaw. Interment will follow at Magnolia Cemetery, Cleveland, Texas.

