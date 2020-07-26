CASA of Liberty and Chambers Counties receives $23K grant

United Way of Greater Baytown area and Chambers County named CASA of Liberty and Chambers Counties – Fostering Futures Program the recipient of a grant for $23,500 on Tuesday, July 21.

The grant enables CASA of Liberty and Chambers Counties to continue to provide services to teens amid the COVID-19 crisis through the Fostering Futures Program. This program, focuses on meeting the unique developmental needs of teens in foster care, equipping volunteer advocates to speak up in court on behalf of the youth, monitoring the youth’s progress and safety while in foster care, and engaging the youth in adulthood preparation activities to combat threats to their future success.

“When faced with something that is extremely difficult to process, CASA(s) can reach out to these children and give them the guidance and support they need to make it through this situation, and not only through this situation as a child but further into adulthood. As they grow, it gives them the reassurance that although it was difficult there is a light at the end of the tunnel,” said Brad Payton, volunteer.

“Without CASA I would not have seen the solutions I had in my life, and I just wouldn’t be here. Without Rita Sanders (CASA advocate), I wouldn’t be here. She gave me a wider vision of what my life could be and gave me more options to choose from. So thank you Rita Sanders and thank you CASA,” added Randy Touchet, former foster youth.

About UWGBCC: United Way of Greater Baytown and Chambers County is a community impact organization who strives to meet the community’s needs and make lasting change in our community. UWGBCC provides $1,820,000 in support of 30 Local Programs.

About CASA of Liberty/Chambers Counties: CASA of Liberty/Chambers Counties is a nonprofit volunteer organization that provides a caring volunteer to children in the foster care system. The volunteer advocates for the child’s best interest to ensure their needs are met. The Fostering Futures Program focuses on older youth in care by providing a volunteer that works with teenagers on identifying long-term goals, developing critical life skills, and learning to self-advocate.

