Mother, son arrested after alleged shooting in Dayton

An early morning call Saturday to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office reporting numerous gunshots and a woman screaming at the Joker Game Room at 9852 SH 321 sent Sheriff’s Patrol Deputy Brad Taylor to the scene while Dayton Police Officer Kris Seibert also responded as a back-up unit.

According to a report from the sheriff’s office, around 8:25 a.m. Saturday, several gunshots were allegedly fired by Baytown resident, 23-year-old Bradley Steven Hayhurst, from his vehicle toward the white Chevrolet pick-up truck driven by his stepfather as both vehicles sped away from the game room where the two had been involved in a domestic confrontation.

As Officer Kris Seibert was responding to the scene, she observed a white Chevrolet pick-up truck that fit the description of the victim’s vehicle speeding south on SH 321. Turning around on the vehicle, Officer Seibert could see the rear window of the truck had been shot out as well as several bullet holes in the tail gate. The driver was detained and returned to the scene but the suspect, Bradley Hayhurst, had fled before deputies arrived.

Throughout the day, deputies searched for Hayhurst and his vehicle. Later in the day, Hayhurst’s car was found abandoned on CR 6476. Some time later, Sheriff’s Cpl. James W. McQueen and Deputy Gordon Bean located Hayhurst walking down CR 6463. He was detained and held for further investigation of the disturbance and shooting.

Earlier, during the day’s investigation, deputies reportedly tried to obtain information on Hayhurst’s whereabouts and details of the shooting from his mother, 45-year-old Stacy Lynn Hamilton, of Hart, Texas, but, according the LCSO statement, Hamilton refused to corporate with the investigators in any way even though she had been at the game room at the time of the shooting.

When Hayhurst was questioned later by the deputies in an effort to obtain his side of what led to the gun fire, they allegedly were met with the same uncooperative attitude.

Bradley Steven Hayhurst is charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and his mother, Stacy Lynn Hamilton, is charged with Hindering an Investigation. Both were placed in the Liberty County Jail. Hamilton’s bond is set at $4,000 while her son’s is set at $75,000.

The investigation is continuing.

