David Wayne Coleman, 65, of Splendora, Texas passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020. He was born on Friday, December 24, 1954 in Conroe, Texas to John Wilburn and Alba Joyce (Collins) Coleman, both of whom have preceded him in death.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 45 years Linda (Mitchell) Coleman; children, Courtney McMurray, John Coleman, and Kristin Luker and husband Kurt; sisters, Debbie Stuart and husband Lloyd, Darla Baker and husband Ricky; grandchildren, Maren, Peyton, Kynlee, Cash, Tyne, Jase, Seth, and Connor; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

David loved to fish and hunt. He will be sorely missed by all his family and friends. Visitation for David will be held at Neal Funeral Home on July 29, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Funeral Services will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Neal Funeral Home at 3:00 pm. In lieu of flowers the family Mr. Coleman requests that donations be made to Hope Cancer Retreat or to Morgan Cemetery. Interment for David will immediately follow at Morgan Cemetery. Heath Lucas officiating.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of David Wayne Coleman, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

