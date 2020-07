Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 26, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 26, 2020:

Azura, Juliana – Interfering With Public Duties and Evading Arrest

Cotten, Cathy Christine – Driving While Intoxicated, second

Crew, Curtis Wayne – Terroristic Threat

Dhans, Sierra Lynn – Assault/Family Violence

Estrada, Miguel Angel – Driving While Intoxicated, first

Hughes, Lindsay Renee – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

McGlothlin, Kenneth Earl III – Assault/Family Violence and Criminal Mischief

Monreal, Herman – No Driver’s License, Speeding, Violate Promise to Appear

Perez, Jose – Criminal Trespass and Failure to Identify

Rodriguez, Mariana – Failure to Identify

Schnupp, Elijah Eric – Theft of Property

Soriano-Mendez, Adrian – Hold for Harris County – Driving While Intoxicated

Note: The mugshot for Juliana Azura is not available as of Tuesday, July 28.

