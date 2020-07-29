Dayton City Council meets to discuss city manager investigation

After a two-hour executive session on Wednesday night to discuss an investigation into complaints against the city manager, Dayton City Council emerged to take a vote authorizing the city attorney to move forward with the next step of the investigation.

The investigation, the details of which are still unknown, appears to be ongoing.

When asked for comment after the meeting, Mayor Caroline Wadzeck said, “I can’t talk about our action tonight as there is no resolution yet. Our attorney and associate will be going forward with our next step. Sorry, that’s all I can say.”

The City of Dayton announced the complaint investigation in June. The City retained an outside law firm, Blank Rome LLP, to conduct complaints filed against City Manager Theo Melancon.

The hiring of an outside investigator was said to be taken to ensure that the investigation was done properly, without bias, and according to professional standards.

The previous statement continues: “While there is no set timeline, it will be conducted in as timely a manner as possible and will have no effect on the continuity of City services or the organization’s guiding principles.”

