Helen Lorine Smith, age 87 of Splendora, Texas passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020. She was born April 6, 1933 in Lovelady, Texas to parents John and Vera Mae Douglas who preceded her in death along with her husband, Calvin Smith; sons, Eddie Cook and Kenneth Cook; and granddaughter, Pamela Followel.

Survivors include her daughters, Linda Ward and husband Howard, and CeeCee Rountree; daughter-in-law, Linda Cook; brothers, Bennie Douglas and Carl Dale Douglas; grandchildren, Laura Clanton, Ben Cook and Sam Cook; great-grandchildren, Nikki Figueroa, Steven Robinson, David Gandy, Jennifer Petran, Jimmy Sumner, Bryan Followell and Destiny Waldo; along with seventeen great-great-grandchildren, numerous other relatives and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Pace Stancil Memorial Rest Gardens, Cleveland, Texas.

PACE-STANCIL FUNERAL HOME

303 E. CROCKETT

CLEVELAND, TEXAS

281-592-2641

