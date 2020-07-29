James Earnest Young, age 77 of Splendora, Texas passed away Friday, July 24, 2020. He was born January 12, 1943 in San Jacinto County, Texas to parents James B. and Leola Young who preceded him in death along with his wife, Dianna L. Young.

Survivors include his daughters, Catherine Young, April Young, and Melody Young; grandchildren, Melissa Arnold, Jenifer Arnold, Susan Arnold and Savana Perdue; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Cleveland City Cemetery, Cleveland, Texas.

PACE-STANCIL FUNERAL HOME

303 E. CROCKETT

CLEVELAND, TEXAS

281-592-2641

