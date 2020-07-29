Hudson Dewayne Turner-Neal, 1 month 22 days, passed away on, Sunday July 26, 2020. He was born, in Kingwood, Texas on Thursday June 4, 2020, to Jacob Timothy Neal and Ashley Lynn Turner, Hudson is also survived by his brother, Hunter Dewayne Turner, grandparents, Rhonda Turner, Chasity Murray, Johnnie and Christine Neal, great-grandparents, Linda and Richard Henry, David and Diane Wells, Kristi and Mark Wenzel.

There are no services planned at this time.

All arrangements were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

