Carl Wesley Lillie, 73, of Houston, Texas passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020 He was born on Friday, January 24, 1947 in Livingston, Texas to Charlie Lillie and Audrey Mae Ellisor Lillie, both of whom have preceded him in death. Carl was also preceded in death by his sister, Joanie Lillie, sister, Andera Lillie. Left to cherish his memory is his loving; two daughters, Carlanda Lillie Berry and husband David, Lachanda Lillie Sears and husband Kevin; brother, Jackie Lillie; two sisters, Elanora L. Baker, Maxine D. Holmes; granddaughter, Mariah Berry; great-granddaughter, Paige King; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Visitation for Carl will be held at on August 7, 2020 from 6 to 8 PM. Funeral Services for will be held at Neal Funeral Home on August 8, 2020 at 11:00 AM.. Interment for Carl will be on August 10, 2020 at 9:30 AM at Houston National Cemetery. Richard Fontenette officiating.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

