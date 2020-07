The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 27, 2020:

Averett, Krystal Nichole – Criminal Trespass

Cane, Herbert Demond – Hold for Jefferson County

Coleman, Daniel Oliver – Driving While Intoxicated, second

Hales, Amber Lee – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility

Hammett, Charles Russell – Public Intoxication

Wagenseller, KC – Resisting Arrest and Criminal Trespass

