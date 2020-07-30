Conservative leaders to headline Texas Youth Summit in September

High school and college age young people will have a chance to attend a fun and interactive conference with Congressman Dan Crenshaw, Candace Owens, Charlie Kirk, Allie Beth Stuckey, The Deplorable Choir, and Tanner Roberts during the second annual Texas Youth Summit hosted by Christian Collins.

The schedule of the event is 6-9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, and noon-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at Grace Woodlands Church in The Woodlands.

According to the announcement of the event, “Collins, founder of Texas Youth Summit, is working with area leaders to host this experience for young people, which is focused on equipping and engaging our youth on the Conservative principles of limited government, fiscal responsibility, American Exceptionalism, and the Judeo-Christian values our country was founded on. High School and College age students receive free entrance to this event. Students will be required to submit a short application to receive their ticket, and students under 16 must bring a parent.”

The summit is designed for students to learn more about how young people can make a difference in the world of politics. The future leaders of America will be able to engage a great lineup of speakers, including Collins, a college teacher, author of the book “Second Wind”, and host of the podcast “The Christian Collins Show.”

Other featured speakers will be Congressman Dan Crenshaw, former Navy Seal and TX-2 Congressman, author of the best-selling book “Fortitude,” and host of a weekly podcast “We Hold These Truths”; Candace Owens, founder of the Blexit movement, author of “Blackout,” Fox News Contributor, and host of a weekly podcast “The Candace Owens Show”; and Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, author of the best-selling book, “The MAGA Doctrine,” and host of the weekly podcast “The Charlie Kirk Show.”

In addition, the lineup includes Allie Beth Stuckey, also known as “The Conservative Millennial,” Fox News contributor, author of “You’re Not Enough,” and host of the weekly podcast “Relatable”; The Deplorable Choir, conservative comedic singers and authors of the book “Home of the Brave,” and Tanner Roberts, conservative speaker and author of “Dumb Politics”.

While the Texas Youth Summit is for youth only, adults can be donors of the event and major donors will enjoy a private reception with the distinguished speakers. All donations received will be used not only for this upcoming event, but to support Conservative Youth throughout the year. This will include additional events, scholarships, and important training seminars.

Registration and information can be found at https://www.texasyouthsummit.com/events

Contact: txyouthsummit2020@gmail.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

