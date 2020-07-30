Two Dollar Tree stores coming to Liberty County

Dollar Tree, a leading operator of discount variety stores, is opening two stores in Liberty County. The stores will be located in Cleveland and Liberty.

The Cleveland store is set to open on Thursday, Aug, 6, and the Liberty store will not open until July 2021, according to Kayleigh Painter, a spokesperson for Dollar Tree, Inc.

The Cleveland store will be located at 1707 E. Houston St. in the same shopping center as Palais Royal and Tractor Supply, across from Cleveland High School. The 9,500 square-foot store will be open seven days a week and offer a broad assortment of merchandise all priced at $1 or less.

“Customers discover new treasures every week ranging from seasonal decor, household products, Hallmark greeting cards, party and craft supplies, dinnerware, food, teaching and school necessities, health and beauty essentials, toys, books and more.

The Cleveland store will also include Dollar Tree’s recently-introduced Snack Zone, an expanded offering of beverages, candies and snacks, in addition to the nostalgic favorites.

A store of this size typically employs 12 to 20 associates. Interested applicants can apply online at http://www.DollarTree.com/careers or in person at the store location.

Dollar Tree Inc. is currently seeking space for the Liberty location. Painter said they are looking to open a 10,000 square-foot store on N. Main St. in Liberty.

“Dollar Tree continues to grow and we are proud to be part of the Liberty County community,” said Painter.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

