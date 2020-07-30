Lucile Marie Gradney, 87, of Raywood had her sunset of Thursday, July 23, 2020 with family by her side. Lucile was born November 19, 1932 in Devers, TX to Melet Childress Mosley and Ambus Mosley. In September 1954, she married the love of her life, Roosevett Gradney and they shared 63 years together before his passing in 2018. They had one child born in 1962 and in 1968 they moved to Raywood, Tx.

Lucile was a homemaker and enjoyed sewing, reading the Bible, listening to all types of gospel music, gardening, zydeco music, but most of all she liked spending time with her daughter, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She loved spending time in the hayfields with her husband. Mrs. Lucile was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Raywood and in 1968 she accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband; Roosevelt Gradney, and nephew Johnathon Mosley.

Left behind to cherish her memory daughter, Jacqueline Gradney of Raywood, Tx; grandchildren, April Celestine of Houston, Monica & husband Harry Helmke of Atascocita, Estrellita and husband Pedro Casillas of Liberty; great-grandchildren, Gary Power V, Korrigan Celestine, Rosalee Helmke; brother, August and wife Carla Mosley of Devers; uncle, Alvin Childress of Orange and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Gathering of Mrs. Gradney’s family and friends will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. with the service to follow at 11:00 a.m. at Faith & Family Funeral Home in Batson, Texas. Burial to follow at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers are Pedro Casillas, Harry Helmke III, Lucas Gradney, Adam Gradney Jr., Joshua Laughlin and Wiley Mosley. Honorary pallbearers are August Mosley, Alvin Childress, Adam Gradney Sr. and Joseph Booze.

Thank you for being a mother, grandmother, and sister. Thank you for the unconditional love and wisdom, and staying up for many sleepless nights praying for us … you were always there when no one else could be. You are truly a woman who will forever be admired. You will never be forgotten and you will always be cherished. You definitely left a mark on everyone you met, and every memory will be a fond reminder of who you were and what you meant to us. You were the most hardworking, selfless woman that was always lending a hand to those in need. You raised not only your own daughter, but your brother, nieces and nephews, and your grandchildren. They all considered you Mama in some way or another. This is not goodbye forever but more like see you later.

As we watched your light fade away these past two years, we knew this day would come and we still weren’t ready. But we were thankful that we were there by your side when Jesus called you home. We will always remember your smile and the way you called everyone’s name, and we won’t forget the constant joy you kept around.

We know you’ll be yoouuu-whoooooing!! from heaven just to get our attention every now and then. We know that you will be walking the golden streets of heaven with Papa. You will always be in our dreams and our memories, and we will love you forever.

See you soon,

Jacqueline, April, Monica, Estrellita, Pete, Gary, Korrigan, Rosalee, August, Carla, Terrie, Melinda, Lucinda, and numerous family. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Lucile Marie Gradney please visit our Tribute Store.

