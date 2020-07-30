Willie Marie Guy, 63, of Votaw, Texas, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Willie was born on June 30, 1957, in Dallas, TX to the late Roy Chesser and Isadora Queen. A long time resident of Votaw, Texas, her life was devoted to caring for her loved ones. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her.

Mrs. Guy is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Roy Chesser; and sisters, Carmelita Chesser and Edith Bone.

Those left to cherish her memory are son, William Guy Jr. of Cleveland, Texas; sister Ella St. Clair of Votaw, Texas and Sheryle Hall of Wilmer, Alabama; 4 grandchildren and host of family and friends.

Cremation is under the direction of Faith & Family Funeral Services of Batson, Texas.

