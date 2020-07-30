Riley Joseph Hollier, Jr., 55, of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Houston Methodist San Jacinto Hospital in Baytown. Riley was born on March 22, 1965, in Jennings, LA to the late Riley Joseph Hollier Sr and Sable Coleman-Hollier. He had lived in Dayton since 1999 and had worked for Kwik Kar in Mont Belvieu as a service technician. He was a loving member of The Sanctuary Pentecostal Church of Mont Belvieu, where he faithfully served. He had a kind heart toward everyone he met and will be greatly missed by all who loved him.

Mr. Hollier is preceded in death by his sisters; Iris Holland, Carol Hollier, and Loretta Benoit.

Those left to cherish his memory is his wife of 19 years, Melisa KinCannon Hollier of Dayton; father-in-law and mother-in-law, James and Sharon KinCannon of Baytown, son, Riley James Hollier of Dayton; daughter, Ashleigh Nicole Hollier of Dayton, brothers, Johnny Hollier and wife Tesa of Jennings, LA, Jimmy Hollier and wife Chris of LaPorte, and Joshua Hollier of Mermentau, LA; sisters, Mindy Didinato and husband Mark of Fresno, TX, and Tamera Campbell and husband Neil of Conyers, GA, numerous nieces, nephew, and a host of loving family and friends.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday August, 8, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. at The Sanctuary Pentecostal Church of Mont. Belvieu, with Reverend John Bernardini II and Reverend Trevor Smith officiating. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Riley Joseph Hollier please visit our Tribute Store.

