Barney Richard “Jack” Carnes was born August 5, 1938, and passed away July 29, 2020 in Lufkin, Texas, at the age of 81. Jack graduated from Cleveland High School, and after high school he graduated from Sam Houston State University with a degree in Industrial Arts. He spent a lifetime serving his community, he served on the board at Prosperity Bank, president of the Cleveland Senior Citizens, member of the Rotary Club, on the Economic Development Board, and various other organization in Cleveland and Liberty County. Jack was also a member of St. Lukes Presbyterian Church. His pride and joy were his children and grandchildren, and the times spent with all his family. Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis Aubrey Carnes and Willie Alma Brown Carnes; wife, Penny Carnes; brother Douglas Carnes; sister, Bernice Carnes Bruscato. He is survived by his children, Angelia Evans of Groveton, Texas, Richard Carnes and wife Tracy of Arlington, Texas, and Martha Miller and husband Jon of The Woodlands, Texas; grandchildren, Lauren, Bradley, Phillip, Chris, Andrew, and Kayla; 6 great grandchildren; special nieces, Jennifer, Lydia, Niki, and Marcie; and numerous other relatives and friends. Graveside Service is scheduled for Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 11:00am in the Montague Cemetery, with his son Richard Carnes officiating. Pallbearers for the service will be: Richard Carnes, Bradley Carnes, Phillip Carnes, Chris Carnes, Andrew Carnes, and Heath Welch.

