Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 28, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 28, 2020:

  • Aleman, Jose Miguel – Evading Arrest
  • Bass, Heather Nicole – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon (two counts) and Revocation of Probation-Theft
  • Clay, Alicia Rena – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Keaton, Brad Wayne – Criminal Trespass
  • Lake, Leeanna Dee – Hold for Jefferson County-Theft of Property
  • McKnight, Cheyenne Faith – Hold for Jefferson County-Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Miles, Bonnie Laura – Assault Causing Bodily Injury and Criminal Trespass
  • Roberts, Robbie – Evading Arrest
  • Wasif, Michelle Rae – Keeping a Gambling Place
