Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 28, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 28, 2020:

Aleman, Jose Miguel – Evading Arrest

Bass, Heather Nicole – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon (two counts) and Revocation of Probation-Theft

Clay, Alicia Rena – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Keaton, Brad Wayne – Criminal Trespass

Lake, Leeanna Dee – Hold for Jefferson County-Theft of Property

McKnight, Cheyenne Faith – Hold for Jefferson County-Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Miles, Bonnie Laura – Assault Causing Bodily Injury and Criminal Trespass

Roberts, Robbie – Evading Arrest

Wasif, Michelle Rae – Keeping a Gambling Place

