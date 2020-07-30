More COVID-19 deaths reported for Liberty County; count now stands at 24

As the Texas Department of State Health Services works to correct its reporting system, more COVID-19 deaths are being reflected for Liberty County.

As of Thursday, July 30, Liberty County now has 24 deaths that are attributed to COVID-19. The total number of cases is at 748 – 303 are active and 421 are recovered.

The Liberty County Office of Emergency Management is unable to provide more details about the victims, such as ages, race or contributing health problems, due to the way the information is being collected and reported by DSHS.

For anyone interested in COVID-19 testing, the next opportunity locally is a mobile test collection site coming to Liberty Fire Department on Aug. 20, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Registrants will be screened to see if they have fever and/or chills, cough, fatigue, body aches, shortness of breath, sore throat, headaches, nausea, nasal congestion and loss of taste or smell.

Registration will be done on site on the day of the testing. Liberty Fire Department is located at 1912 Lakeland Drive, Liberty.

