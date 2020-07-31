Babin supports CHOPping Cash for CHAZ Act

U.S. Congressman Brian Babin (TX-36) issued the following statement after cosponsoring the CHOPping Cash for CHAZ Act(H.R. 7285) that would halt federal funds from going to any state, city, or locality that permits autonomous zones to exist for more than seven days.

CHAZ was the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone in Seattle, which later became renamed to Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP) during protests in June.

“Democrat leaders continue to choose mob rule over law and order – enabling the ongoing violence and destruction taking place across the country. If these elected officials want lawlessness in America, then they should not be awarded the tax dollars of hard-working, law-abiding U.S. citizens,” said Rep. Babin. “Congress must take swift action to protect the lives and livelihoods of the American people and law enforcement from hateful extremists. I’m proud to join Rep. Dan Bishop’s efforts to halt federal funding to these entities and force liberal government officials to uphold their oaths of office and restore order.”

“I support federalism, but when liberal-run states and localities relinquish homes and businesses of taxpaying citizens to lawless mobs without objection, Congress must step in,” said Rep. Bishop. “Elected officials have prioritized liberal agendas over order – putting dedicated law enforcement most at risk. We are a nation of laws, and if a state or city chooses to promote anarchy, Congress should no longer fund them for they are not doing the basic job taxpayers pay us for—protection and order.”

The bill must pass the House, then the Senate before going to the President to be signed into law.

The 36th Congressional District of Texas includes Newton, Jasper, Tyler, Polk, Orange, Hardin, Liberty, and Chambers counties, as well as portions of southeastern Harris County. Babin has served in Congress since 2015.

