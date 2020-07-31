Carl M. Smith, age 88 of New Caney, Texas passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020. He was born June 14, 1932 in Princeton, West Virginia to parents Ray and Blanche Smith who preceded him in death along with his son, Randy Smith; brother, Cecil Smith; and sister, Shirley Kinney.

Survivors include his wife of 36 years, Lois Smith; sons, David Smith, Gary Smith and wife Melody, Eric Smith and wife Bonnie, and Darrell Smith; daughters, Deborah Combs and husband Johnny, Donna Ayers and husband Dan; daughter-in-law, Sheila Smith; sisters, Betty Gullo, Sue Fremouw and husband Tom; along with nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Friday, July 31, 2020 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas with Pastor Jimmy Rogers officiating. Interment will follow at Pace Stancil Memorial Rest Gardens, Cleveland, Texas.

PACE-STANCIL FUNERAL HOME

303 E. CROCKETT

CLEVELAND, TEXAS

281-592-2641

