Mary Christine Hayden, 89, of Cleveland, Texas, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Humble, Texas, surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Hayden was born on December 25, 1930, in San Agustine, Texas, to the late Prentis Roebuck and Winnie Dickerson. Mrs. Hayden was a retired oral surgeon assistant. She was a strong independent lady who was full of life. She was active at both Batson and Hardin Senior Centers. She was beautiful inside and out. She loved her family but Grammy’s pride and joy were her grandchildren. She enjoyed an occasional visit to the casinos. She was a faithful servant who loved the lord. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her.

Mrs. Hayden is preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband of 30 years, John Hayden; sisters, Katie Lee and Sally Dubose.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Sheila Bishop and husband Dave Sr. of Humble, TX; sons, Robert Herrington and wife Doris of Moss Hill, TX, Aldon Herrington and wife Kay of Beaumont, TX; sister, Reba Hempstead, Jimmie McLemore, Jerrie Sehleer all of Crystal Beach, TX; grandchildren, Hollie C. Hanks and husband Coy of Humble, TX, David Bishop Jr. and wife Judy of Humble, TX, Kristi Edwards and husband Phillip of Plano, TX, Chad Herrington and wife Shana of Kingwood, TX, Marcus Herrington of Moss Hill, TX, Jason Herrington and wife Jaime of Baytown, TX, Rachel Herrington of Mt. Belvieu, TX; great grandchildren, Savannah Herrington, Graice joines, Journey Herrington, Decos Herrington, many loving relatives and a host of friends.

A service of remembrance to be announced To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Mary Christine Hayden, please visit our Tribute Store.

