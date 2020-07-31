Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 29, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 29, 2020:

Bishop, Thomas Dean – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Carlisle, Micah Benjamin – Revocation of Probation-Driving While Intoxicated

Citizen, Christopher Paul – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Public Intoxication with three prior convictions

Fernandez, Makson – Possession of Gambling Device

Landry, Douglas Craig – Revocation of Probation-Resisting Arrest

Maldonado, Giovanny – Possession of Marijuana

Powell, Charles Wayne – Burglary of a Vehicle

Thornton, Nicole Renee – Hold for Galveston County-Unauthorized Use of Vehicle

