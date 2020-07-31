Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 29, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 29, 2020:
- Bishop, Thomas Dean – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
- Carlisle, Micah Benjamin – Revocation of Probation-Driving While Intoxicated
- Citizen, Christopher Paul – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Public Intoxication with three prior convictions
- Fernandez, Makson – Possession of Gambling Device
- Landry, Douglas Craig – Revocation of Probation-Resisting Arrest
- Maldonado, Giovanny – Possession of Marijuana
- Powell, Charles Wayne – Burglary of a Vehicle
- Thornton, Nicole Renee – Hold for Galveston County-Unauthorized Use of Vehicle