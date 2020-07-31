Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 29, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 29, 2020:

  • Bishop, Thomas Dean – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
  • Carlisle, Micah Benjamin – Revocation of Probation-Driving While Intoxicated
  • Citizen, Christopher Paul – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Public Intoxication with three prior convictions
  • Fernandez, Makson – Possession of Gambling Device
  • Landry, Douglas Craig – Revocation of Probation-Resisting Arrest
  • Maldonado, Giovanny – Possession of Marijuana
  • Powell, Charles Wayne – Burglary of a Vehicle
  • Thornton, Nicole Renee – Hold for Galveston County-Unauthorized Use of Vehicle
  • Bishop, Thomas Dean
  • Carlisle, Micah Benjamin
  • Citizen, Christopher Paul
  • Fernandez, Makson
  • Landry, Douglas Craig
  • Maldonado, Giovanny
  • Powell, Charles Wayne

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.