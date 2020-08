The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 30, 2020:

Byford, Jason Denley – Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle

Jordan, Lasandra Jean – Public Intoxication

Kindred, Tiffany Ann – Theft of Property

McGirr, Angela Lee – Theft of Property

Miles, Bonnie – Stalking and Driving While Intoxicated

Peoples, William Justin – Bond Forfeiture-Possession of Marijuana

Valverde, Heather Nicole – Bond Forfeiture-Driving While License Invalid with previous convictions

