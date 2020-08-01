Adris “Pat” Kiely, of Anahuac, Texas, gently passed away on July 30, 2020. She spent 91 years on this earth giving her whole self to her family with a kind and open heart.

Pat was born and raised in Kansas. From farm-life to city-life, she enjoyed growing up with a large and motley crew of siblings and cousins. She and her sisters Arotha and Willa Mae shared a special bond spanning nine decades. Pat was known for her beauty and kindness, with a charming smile and sparkling blue eyes that captured hearts.

She led the way for strong women everywhere, raising children and working in a time before anyone coined the phrase superwoman. She had a fondness for her time in New Orleans, where she kept a household, worked as a favored restaurant server, and occasionally headed out to spend time in her dancing shoes.

No matter where she lived or what she was doing in her personal life, family always came first. Without hesitation, Pat joined in with her family in Kansas to care for her parents in the last years of their lives. Pat spent many a week flying back and forth to her daughter’s house to watch over her granddaughters. When it came to her boys, Bill and Tim, there was nothing she would not give or do to help them through life.

Her biggest challenge came when her son Tim needed help after an auto accident. With an open heart, she put her own life plans aside to become his ever-present cheerleader and personal drill sergeant. She never gave up on him. She pushed him every day for over thirty years to keep his body strong and his mind sharp. After she lost Tim, Pat spent her final fading years surrounded with love from her children Bill, Sherry, and their families.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents; eight siblings; her son Timothy Kiely; her niece Kathy Davis; and many other family members whom she loved dearly. She is survived by her sisters Arotha Short and Willa Mae Stapleton; children William “Bill” Packard (wife Deborah), Sherry Boutte (husband Russell); and a passel of beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held at the Anahuac Cemetery on August 6, 2020, at 10:00 am. Attendance is limited due to coronavirus concerns. Pat’s favorite color was royal blue, she loved red lipstick, and she never left the house without making sure she was smartly dressed.

In lieu of sending flowers, please take out something you’ve saved for nice and wear it in Pat’s honor. Donations can also be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.

