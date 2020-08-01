Paula Elsie Knight, 59 of Channelview passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020 in Baytown, Texas. Paula was born October 8, 1960 in Houston, Texas to parent Frederick Knight, Jr. and Dorothy Jones Knight.

Graveside service for Paula will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Magnolia Park Cemetery in Dayton under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, Dayton.

Paula had been a lifelong resident of the Channelview area. She had worked at Brookside Equipment. Paula attended Channelview High School. She enjoyed antiquing and wood working. Paula loved being outdoors taking care of her plants, flowering and her animals.

Paula was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Dortha Woods; brothers, Johnny Knight and Reno Knight. She is survived by her Godson, Russell Gray; siblings, Fred “Buddy” Knight and wife Kay, Cole Knight and wife Darlene, Larry Knight and wife Debbie, Kelley McCleney and husband C.W.; also numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends

