Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 31, 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 31, 2020:

  • Aranda, Alexis Nino – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Hernandez, Mark Anthony – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Hiveley, Amber Lashea – Prohibited Item or Substance in a Correctional Facility, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana
  • Keaton, Brad Wayne – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Evading Arrest and Resisting Arrest
  • Morton, Scott Christopher – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Displaying Fictitious License Plate
  • Parrott, Joshua Wayne – Theft of Firearm and Burglary of Vehicles
  • Thompson, Marshall Eugene – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Vasquez, Omar Enrique – Evading Arrest
  • Wilson, Cedrick Lamar – Criminal Trespass
  • Aranda, Alexis Nino
  • Hernandez, Mark Anthony
  • Hiveley, Amber Lashea
  • Keaton, Brad Wayne
  • Morton, Scott Christopher
  • Parrott, Joshua Wayne
  • Thompson, Marshall Eugene
  • Vasquez, Omar Enrique
  • Wilson, Cedrick Lamar

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.