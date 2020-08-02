Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 31, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 31, 2020:

Aranda, Alexis Nino – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Hernandez, Mark Anthony – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Hiveley, Amber Lashea – Prohibited Item or Substance in a Correctional Facility, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana

Keaton, Brad Wayne – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Evading Arrest and Resisting Arrest

Morton, Scott Christopher – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Displaying Fictitious License Plate

Parrott, Joshua Wayne – Theft of Firearm and Burglary of Vehicles

Thompson, Marshall Eugene – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Vasquez, Omar Enrique – Evading Arrest

Wilson, Cedrick Lamar – Criminal Trespass

