Swimmers reportedly missing in Trinity River at Moss Hill

Law enforcement officers from several agencies are searching for as many as four people in the Trinity River near the SH 105 Bridge in Moss Hill.

According to Capt. Ken Defoor, spokesperson for the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, a passerby called 911 around 7:30 p.m. Sunday to report seeing a 5-year-old child in the water.

“Another person, agreed 25 or so, went in the water after the child. Right now we have a many as four people unaccounted for,” he said.

Traffic on 105 was stopped for several minutes to allow an air ambulance to land. This is a developing story. Updates will be posted when possible.

