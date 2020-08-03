Bodies of two teenagers recovered from Trinity River in Moss Hill

The grim recovery of the bodies of two teenagers ended around 10 a.m. Monday. Boats from Tarkington and Cypress Lakes volunteer fire departments, using side-scan sonar, found their submerged bodies near pilings that prevent erosion along the Trinity River at the SH 105 bridge in Moss Hill, authorities say.

The two young men drowned Sunday night around 7:15 p.m. while attempting to save the life of a 5-year-old girl, who had become distressed while swimming. The girl’s father, Abel Castellanos, also jumped in the water to rescue her and also was overcome by the water. Castellanos saved his daughter, but was injured, requiring him to be flown by LifeFlight to a Houston-area trauma center for treatment.

The two young men – Jaerson Alvarez, 18, and Wilmer Alexi Rodriguez, 17 – struggled in the water before going under. They were not related to the victim, according to authorities.

Liberty County Sheriff’s Capt. Ken DeFoor called the two young men “Good Samaritans” who tried to assist but ultimately lost their own lives.

“This river, at this location, has claimed many lives over the past years. We constantly advise the public not to swim here. The river, on the surface, looks very placid, but there is an undercurrent all the time in this river. The bottom is extremely irregular. You can go from waist-deep water and step off into a hole that is 40-50 feet deep,” DeFoor said.

There are other dangers that lurk unseen in the water, he said.

“This marine life in this river that you would not want to encounter. There are alligators, underwater obstructions, trash and metal. It’s not a safe place to swim even though the sandbar looks inviting,” DeFoor said.

Keeping the public informed of the dangers of the river is an ongoing challenge.

“Over the years, there have been numerous very-large wooden signs posted here warning of the dangers of swimming here, but the public keeps tearing them down, breaking them up and using them for campfire wood,” DeFoor said. “So our warnings are verbal: Don’t try to swim here.”

Despite their young ages, one of the victims was a father and the other had a child on the way.

In addition to Tarkington and Cypress Lakes VFDs, assisting in the search were the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, Pct. 5 Constable’s Office, Hardin VFD, Liberty County Hazmat, Liberty County Fire Marshal Bill Hergemueller and Texas Game Warden Jake Noxon.

Neal Funeral Home of Cleveland transported the bodies from the scene.



This is what remains of a wooden sign that warned the public of the dangers of swimming in the Trinity River.





