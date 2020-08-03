Pursuit ends in crash at Fuel Maxx in Moss Hill

A man wanted for felonies in Hardin and Orange counties is now facing charges in Liberty County after he was involved in a vehicle pursuit with law enforcement Monday morning. The pursuit ended in a crash around 10:30 a.m. at the Fuel Maxx store in Moss Hill.

The pursuit began at the Dollar General store in Rye where the fugitive – Cade Davis – attempted to use a stolen credit card to make purchases. Liberty County Sheriff’s Sgt. Tommy Koen was dispatched to the scene where he reportedly confronted Davis inside the store, said Pct. 5 Constable David Hunter.

“He went up to the cash register and tried to pay for a bunch of items with a credit card that was not his. Davis was confronted inside the store and he walked out, saying he was going to get his ID out of the car,” Hunter said. “Instead he got into a Nissan Maxima and headed south on (Highway) 146.”

State Trooper Bill Clark headed north on SH 146 and encountered the vehicle, reportedly driving at a high rate of speed. When Clark attempted to stop the vehicle, a pursuit began.

Around that same time, law enforcement vehicles were clearing the scene at the Trinity River where a search for two missing swimmers had just wrapped up. Some of the law enforcement agencies, including the Pct. 5 Constable’s Office and Pct. 3 Constable’s Office, headed to Moss Hill to assist.

When the pursuit reached Moss Hill, Davis drove the Nissan Maxima through the parking lot of Fuel Max before circling back to the west side entrance where Pct. 5 Constable David Hunter and Deputy Constable Brian Bortz were waiting. Davis reportedly side-swiped the patrol vehicle and crashed into the ditch.

“He jumped out of the car and ran right out of his sneakers that got stuck in the mud,” Hunter said. “He attempted to car jack a vehicle at the gas pumps but the vehicle was locked.”

Hunter said that Trooper Clark intercepted Davis and tazed him. Davis was taken into custody and was booked in the Liberty County Jail.

Davis has warrants out of Hardin County and a warrant out of Orange County for Theft. He is now facing additional charges in Liberty County for Felony Evasion, Resisting Arrest, Reckless and Unauthorized Use of Vehicle.

Editor’s note: A mugshot of the accused is not yet available.

