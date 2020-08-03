Kayla D’Ann Dozier-Mitchell, 32, of Dayton, passed away at her home on Friday, July 31, 2020. Kayla was born on June 1, 1988 in Baytown, Texas. She is preceded in death by her great-grandparents; Garnet Lilly Guedry and Johnny Ray Corley, Elle Lee Dozier and William Walter Dozier, along with numerous aunts and uncles.

Kayla loved her family and friends dearly, however, her greatest joy in life was being a mother to her two children, Weston and Kenzie. She was known as a strong, smart, hard-working woman who was full of life and had a great sense of humor. Kayla would always help anyone in need and would easily brighten someone’s day with her “bubbly” personality. Some of her passions included drawing, painting, music, and singing. She will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Kayla is survived by her children, Weston James and Kenzie Renee Mitchell and their father James Robert Mitchell; her mother, Vicki Ann Dozier-Iler; sister, Cara Jerre’ Dozier; niece, Madilyn Faith Dozier; brother, Colton Scott Iler; grandparents, Jerry and Carol Dozier; aunt, Janis and uncle James Turman; cousins, Bo Turman, Chance, Nicole, and Cole Huiet; the Dozier, Deaki, Berry, and Finley, families, along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

The family will receive visitors from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Monday, August 3, 2020 at Allison Funeral Service, Liberty, Texas. Funeral Services for Kayla will be held 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Allison Funeral Service (masks are required and social distancing is encouraged) with interment to follow at Guedry Cemetery in Batson. Serving as pallbearers will be Colton Iler, Bo Turman, James Turman, Trey Deaki, Chance Huiet, and Colby Davis. Honorary pallbearers will be Jerry Dozier and Darren Lucas.

