Margarita Olvera de Azua, 84, of Devers, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020 at her home. She was born March 6, 1936 in San Luis Potosi, Mexico to parents Rufino Olvera and Soledad Ibanez.

Services for Mrs. de Azua will be at 2:00 p.m., Monday, August 3, 2020 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Liberty, Texas. Interment will follow at Rice Belt Cemetery in Devers, Texas. Visitation will be held at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel on Sunday, August 2, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with rosary at 6:30 p.m.

Mrs. de Azua had resided in Devers since 1996. She was a member of ICCC. She loved to garden and most importantly, she loved to pray.

Mrs. de Azua was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, J. Santos Azua Gonzalez; her daughters, Maria Azua Olvera and Norberta Azua Olvera; siblings, Mateo Olvera, Odilon Olvera, Gregorio Olvera, Eladia Olvera, Crucita Olvera, and Rafaela Olvera. She is survived by children, Facundo Azua Olvera and wife, del Rosario, Maria Angel Miranda and husband, Mario, and Soledad Lopez and husband, Pablo; her brother, Santana Olvera and sisters, Inosencia Olvera, Alberta Olvera and Lina Olvera; grandchildren, Brenda Azua, Anahali Azua, Maria Del Rosario Azua, Marco Antonio Galvan, Nancy Galvan, Amanda Maria Galvan, Maritza Michelle Miranda, Daniel Guerrero, Noemi Guerrero, Abraham Azua, Raquel Lopez, Marcos Lopez, Abisai Hernandez and 1 on the way; numerous friends and relatives.

