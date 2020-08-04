Roger Dale Lakey, age 64 of Willis, Texas passed away Friday, July 31, 2020. He was born February 6, 1956 in Cleveland, Texas to parents Wesley and Lennie Lakey who preceded him in death along with his brother, Wesley Lavelle Lakey; father-in-law, Earl C. Guynes; brother-in-laws, Randy Earl Guynes and Roger Allen Guynes; niece, Jenna Brooke Nicholson; and grandparents, James and Nona Lakey, Hardy and Mary Beard.

Survivors include his wife, Lisa Nicholson Lakey; sons, Cody Nicholson of Willis, Caleb Nicholson and wife, Jessica, of Willis; daughters, Angie Vines and husband, Michael, of Cleveland, Jodi Lakey Manfred of Atascocita, Victoria Lakey-Wheat and fiance’, Brett Catarozoli, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; grandsons, Jordan Murphy of Cleveland, Josh Manfred of Atascocita, Cannon Nicholson of Fulshear, Carson Nicholson of Willis; granddaughters, Maekenna Manfred of Atascocita, Madison Vines of Cleveland, Bristol Nicholson of Fulshear; sisters, Sheila Anderson of Willis, Sherra Ellis-Morris of Montgomery, Sharlet Sizemore and husband, Winston, of Dayton, Beth Masters and husband, Walter, of Cleveland; father-in-law, Burl Thomas; mother-in-law, Ruth Thomas; sister-in-laws, Cheryl Wakefield and fiance’, Wesley Ialacci, of Conroe, Cheryl Meistad and husband, Gary, of Montgomery, Rhonda Nicholson and husband, J.B., of Cleveland; daughter-in-law, Samantha Nicholson of Fulshear; along with numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and a whole host of friends!

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Oak Shade Baptist Church. Service will begin at 11:00 a.m. with Andy Cherry officiating. Interment will follow at Oak Shade Cemetery.

PACE-STANCIL FUNERAL HOME

303 E. CROCKETT

CLEVELAND, TEXAS

281-592-2641

